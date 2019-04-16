



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Franklin Township are searching for two suspects who tied up everyone in a home at gunpoint during an armed robbery. The incident happened on the 400 block of Fries Mill Road on April 16 around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the homeowners told officers that two suspects came into their home and held them at gunpoint.

The suspects struck a man in the face with a handgun and forced all the occupants of the home into a bedroom, where they bound and tied them up, police say.

The suspects then fled the home on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the suspects is described as a 6-foot-tall black male, in his early 20s, weighing 200 pounds, with a stocky build and brown eyes. He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black male, with an athletic build, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes. He was also carrying a black handgun.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 856-694-1415 or email anonymously to crimetips@franklintownship.com