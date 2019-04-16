



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles’ cornerback Jalen Mills is apologizing after he was arrested for his involvement in a fight with a Washington Wizards player while in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Mills and Wizards’ Devin Robinson were arrested outside of a night club after a verbal altercation escalated, police said Saturday.

Mills posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday afternoon apologizing for his involvement in the fight.

“In response to the events that took place last weekend, I want to sincerely apologize to the Philadelphia Eagles organization, my coaches, teammates and my fans,” Mills’ post read. “I can assure you this will not happen again. – GG.”

Police: Eagles’ Jalen Mills, Wizards’ Devin Robinson Arrested After Fight Outside Washington, D.C. Club

The Eagles released a statement Saturday saying they were aware of the incident and are gathering more information before further commenting.

Devin Robinson went to the hospital for treatment and lost his job with the Wizards as a result to the altercation.