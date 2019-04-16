



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies and the MLB are expected to make a major announcement at a fan event this afternoon. Sources tell Eyewitness News it will be about the 2026 All-Star Game coming to Philadelphia . Current and former players, the Phanatic, and other special guests are expected to be at the event.

The event will be held at Independence Mall, on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets, at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The guest list will include Phillies players Jake Arrieta, Bryce Harper, Odubel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, Aaron Nola and Jean Segura; and former players Bob Boone, Ricky Bottalico, Larry Bowa, Dave Cash, Greg Luzinski, Jimmy Rollins and Mike Schmidt. As well as, broadcaster Tom McCarthy and announcer Dan Baker, the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls.

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney are also expected to be at the event.

We've got quite a list of guests scheduled to attend tomorrow's special announcement, and you're invited as well! We'll see you there: https://t.co/9T3toX0k3D pic.twitter.com/3CjrtPpzIl — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 15, 2019

The following road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation detours will be in place for the event:

Road Closures

Market Street, eastbound lanes, closed between 7th and 6th Streets from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

500 block of Market Street, both directions, closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6th Street closed between Arch Street and Ranstead Streets intermittently from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Traffic delays can be expected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.

Parking Restrictions



Double-parking is prohibited and will be strictly enforced on the 500 block of Market Street beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 through approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

On-street parking will be prohibited on portions of 6th Street between Arch Street and Ranstead Street from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

All posted signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in posted areas will be relocated.

Public Transportation



Due to associated road closures, SEPTA bus routes 17, 33, 38, and 44 will be detoured in the vicinity of the event.

Detours will be posted and specific route changes will be made available on SEPTA’s System Status Page.

