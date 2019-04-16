BREAKING:Vehicle Ran Over People 'Like Bowling Pins' In North Philadelphia, Witness Says
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man is thanking everyone with a billboard of his own after his two sons rented a billboard to ask people to call or text their dad to wish him a happy birthday. The billboard was first spotted on Black Horse Pike in Atlantic City last month.

Chris Ferry, of Linwood, decided to thank his sons in an equally as public way.

“Billboard Dad” thanked the 250,000 people who called and texted him to wish him a happy birthday.

Ferry previously told Eyewitness News he now gets recognized when he goes out.

“The waitress recognized me, she said, ‘Oh, you’re the billboard dad’ — so that’s my new handle, I’m the billboard dad,” said Ferry. “I love it. It’s really cool.”

