



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vehicle ran over people “like bowling pins,” a witness told Eyewitness News, after a man driving a Buick Century intentionally struck a group of people due to an altercation, according to police. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

HAPPENING NOW: Police have W Lehigh and N 16th blocked off. A witness tells me they saw a vehicle running over people “like bowling pins”. We’re working to find out more information @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MxCY9RxSZV — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) April 16, 2019

According to police, two men and two women were injured when a 44-year-old man drove into them. A 37-year-old man was critically injured during the incident. The conditions of the three others are currently not known.

The victims were transported to Temple and Hahnemann Hospitals.

The driver was also taken to the hospital after sustaining head and facial injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.