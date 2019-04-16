BREAKING:Vehicle Ran Over People 'Like Bowling Pins' In North Philadelphia, Witness Says
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vehicle ran over people “like bowling pins,” a witness told Eyewitness News, after a man driving a Buick Century intentionally struck a group of people due to an altercation, according to police. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

According to police, two men and two women were injured when a 44-year-old man drove into them. A 37-year-old man was critically injured during the incident. The conditions of the three others are currently not known.

The victims were transported to Temple and Hahnemann Hospitals.

credit: CBS3

The driver was also taken to the hospital after sustaining head and facial injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s