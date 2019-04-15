



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking to uncover all that Chinatown has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a dim sum spot to a place to score dessert.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Chinatown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dim Sum Garden

Topping the list is dim sum, Asian fusion and Shanghainese spot Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,106 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House

Next up is Chinese spot Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House, which offers noodles and more, situated at 1022 Race St. With four stars out of 1,877 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. A La Mousse

Bakery A La Mousse, which offers desserts and coffee and tea, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 145 N. 11th St., 4.5 stars out of 493 reviews.

4. Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa Ramen, a spot to score ramen and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,366 Yelp reviews. Head over to 204 N. Ninth St. to see for yourself.

5. Nine Ting

Check out Nine Ting, which has earned four stars out of 990 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean and Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, at 926 Race St.