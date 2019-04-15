BREAKING:Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Goes Up In Flames
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Missouri woman is sounding the alarm after a botched eyebrow procedure left her with not two eyebrows but four. Jami Ledbetter had what she thought was an approved procedure last November but ended up with botched brows.

The 42-year-old mother of three went to a woman who claimed to be certified in microblading, a beauty technique that involves tattooing someone’s eyebrows on.

Instead, Ledbetter was left with a mess that was so bad she was embarrassed to be seen in public.

“I was devastated, she said. “I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point. It was pretty painful. It burned a lot. Kind of felt bruised.”

Mom Records Her Horror After Son Shaves Off His, Sister’s Hair

“It took everything in me to hold back tears because this is the worse, I’ve ever seen,” Kara Guiterrez said. “We should be able to remove this brow completely. This one still has one or two more sessions.”

Guiterrez is a licensed and insured tattoo artist. She’s removing Ledbetter’s messed up brows with a pigment lightening solution that’s tattooed into the bad ink.

Then it has to be removed in eight-week intervals.

The cost of having the botched brows fully removed will cost around $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s