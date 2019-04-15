



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Missouri woman is sounding the alarm after a botched eyebrow procedure left her with not two eyebrows but four. Jami Ledbetter had what she thought was an approved procedure last November but ended up with botched brows.

The 42-year-old mother of three went to a woman who claimed to be certified in microblading, a beauty technique that involves tattooing someone’s eyebrows on.

Instead, Ledbetter was left with a mess that was so bad she was embarrassed to be seen in public.

“I was devastated, she said. “I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point. It was pretty painful. It burned a lot. Kind of felt bruised.”

“It took everything in me to hold back tears because this is the worse, I’ve ever seen,” Kara Guiterrez said. “We should be able to remove this brow completely. This one still has one or two more sessions.”

Guiterrez is a licensed and insured tattoo artist. She’s removing Ledbetter’s messed up brows with a pigment lightening solution that’s tattooed into the bad ink.

Then it has to be removed in eight-week intervals.

The cost of having the botched brows fully removed will cost around $1,000.