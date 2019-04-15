



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Security experts are warning of a new scam that’s fooling many Americans across the country. The scam is called “TrickBot,” and it became popular this tax season.

Consumers and businesses are getting emails that appear to be sent from reputable accounting, tax and payroll firms.

These emails come with attachments that can infect your computer with malware.

Apparently scammers are sending out 35 million span messages per day.

A simple click can give them access to all of your information.