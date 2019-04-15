WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory In Effect For Region Until 10 P.M.
Filed Under:Bucks County Missing Men, Bucks County Murders, Local, Local TV, Sean Kratz


BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – One of the men facing charges in a series of gruesome killings in Bucks County will be in court on Monday. Sean Kratz’s trial was supposed to begin Monday morning, but instead pretrial motions will be argued.

Kratz is charged in three of the four murders that shocked the area back in July 2017.

His cousin Cosmo DiNardo pled guilty and was given four consecutive sentences of life in prison.

Kratz rejected a deal.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

