



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – One of the men facing charges in a series of gruesome killings in Bucks County will be in court on Monday. Sean Kratz’s trial was supposed to begin Monday morning, but instead pretrial motions will be argued.

Timeline Of Events In Missing Men Case In Bucks County

Kratz is charged in three of the four murders that shocked the area back in July 2017.

‘The Lost Boys Of Bucks County’: Bucks County Murders To Be Turned Into True Crime TV Special On Investigation Discovery

His cousin Cosmo DiNardo pled guilty and was given four consecutive sentences of life in prison.

DA: ‘I Just Remember Feeling A Great Sense Of Despair’ Looking For Bodies On DiNardo Property

Kratz rejected a deal.

Sean Kratz Rejects Plea Deal, Cosmo DiNardo Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges In Deaths Of 4 Men

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

For our complete coverage on the Bucks County murders, click here.