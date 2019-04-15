



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating several incidents of vandalism that happened overnight in a Washington Township development, including profane graffiti spray painted on a Washington Township Police cruiser . Police say the vandalism happened in the Bells Lake Development between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

There were reports of graffiti on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and private property throughout the development.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Washington Township Police at 856-589-0330.