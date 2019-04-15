



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who sent a 70-year-old man to the hospital after punching him in the head multiple times inside of a Frankford deli.

Surveillance video shows the attacker stalking the victim at the deli on Wingohocking Street last Wednesday. Just moments later, the victim ended up on the floor after getting punched in the head multiple times.

Police say the suspect is a 30-year-old black male with a black beard and black hair, who was wearing a white, long-sleeve thermal shirt and blue pants.

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 15th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/vmWR4wcRsE pic.twitter.com/bA0xHxjo7o — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 15, 2019

Police say the victim does not know the attacker and had no interactions with him. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and treated for cuts to his head.