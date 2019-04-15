



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman Friday. Police say a man knocked on the door of a home on the 700 block of Royden Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

A woman answered the door and the male was granted entry. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife, took cash, a tool box and the victim’s phone and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old. The suspect is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with short, black curly hair and a full beard that was neatly trimmed.

He wore a blue and white long-sleeve dress shirt and dress pants.