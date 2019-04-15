



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado and flood watches as strong storms took aim at the region early Monday morning. Heavy rain and high winds pounded the area, knocking down trees, power lines and causing outages.

There were no immediate reports of any twisters touching down

A wind advisory remains in effect for the whole region until 10 p.m. Monday.

Some of the official Storm Reports from last night have started to come in already. Everything from trees and power poles down to flooding and strong winds. Did you see any damage at your house? Let me know! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/apPcoYxVq6 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) April 15, 2019

The storm knocked down a utility pole on South 24th Street in South Philadelphia, causing the power to go out for nearby businesses.

Just blocks away, a tree fell onto car on Mifflin and South Mole Streets.

In Northern Liberties, the storm uprooted a tree.

At Philadelphia International Airport, winds reached more than 60-miles an hour early Monday morning. A Facebook post from “Spun Compass,” shows wind and rain just outside a window of a plane on the tarmac.

Around 6:30 a.m., the following number of outages were reported in the region: PECO 6,893, PSE&G 11,971, AC Electric 6,505 and Delmarva 9,424.

In Camden, 27 residents of the “All American Gardens” apartments on the 2000 block of South 8th Street were forced from their homes when high winds tore the roof off at about 5 a.m.

About 15 units were damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Live wires and roofing on the ground here on South 8th Street in Camden. Neighbors tells us their stories as they woke up to chaos in their homes during the storm. pic.twitter.com/LEAH3gqXjR — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) April 15, 2019

For the latest weather updates, download the CBS Philly Weather App on your Apple or Google Play devices.