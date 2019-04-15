BREAKING:Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Goes Up In Flames
Filed Under:New Jersey news, Offbeat, Talkers


CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey dentist has resurrected a racy Easter display that was destroyed last week by an angry neighbor.

Wayne Gangi spent the weekend putting the lingerie-clad mannequins back in place at his Clifton office. He also added some male mannequins after hearing complaints that his previous display only included women.

The previous display featured five mannequins dressed in lingerie, all holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs. It had drawn mixed reviews from neighbors, as well as passersby who stopped to take photos.

A television news crew was filming the display last week when 37-year-old Desiree Shepstone took it down with some garden shears. Shepstone says she didn’t want her 16-year-old son to be subjected to the “disgusting” display.

Shepstone has been charged with criminal mischief.

