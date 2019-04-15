WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory In Effect For Region Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – It’s sentencing day in Burlington County, New Jersey for the woman who admitted to organizing a GoFundMe scam. Katelyn McClure is expected in a Mount Holly court Monday afternoon.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after authorities say she and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, made up a story about a homeless man giving her his last $20.

McClure admitted to making a GoFundMe page with the fake story, which, prosecutors say, scammed donors out of $400,000.

The homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., was sentenced to five years probation on Friday.

