



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite Middle Eastern spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Zahav

Topping the list is Zahav. Located at 237 St. James Place in Society Hill, the Middle Eastern spot is the most popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,584 reviews on Yelp.

2. Suraya

Next up is Fishtown’s Suraya, situated at 1528 Frankford Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 486 reviews on Yelp, the Lebanese spot, which offers specialty food and coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Quetta Halal Market

Fitler Square’s Quetta Halal Market, located at 500 S. 23rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meat shop and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews.

4. Dizengoff

Dizengoff, a Middle Eastern spot that offers beer, wine and spirits and more in Rittenhouse, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 631 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1625 Sansom St. to see for yourself.

5. Saad’s Halal Restaurant

Over in Spruce Hill, check out Saad’s Halal Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp. You can find the halal spot, which offers cheesesteaks and desserts, at 4500 Walnut St.

