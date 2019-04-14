



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Turner Street.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to her stomach and left leg, according to police.

Police Investigating After Man Killed In Hunting Park Shooting

Police say she was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in “extremely critical condition.”

At this time, no arrests have been made.