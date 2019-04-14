



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve been putting off getting your taxes done, you’re almost out of time. The deadline to file your taxes is Monday at midnight.

You are still able to file an extension if you need more time. But if you owe money, payments are due before Monday’s deadline and anyone who misses the deadline can expect to receive a fine.

If you are lucky enough to get a refund, there’s a good chance it will be less than you expect.

The IRS says it paid $6 billion less in refunds this tax season, that’s a 3% drop from last year.

This is due to the new tax law.

“Obviously, it doesn’t feel the same but it works the same, it’s the same dollar amount you got back you just got it in smaller pieces, so it’s maybe not as noticeable for a lot of people,” said Tim Steffen, Director of Advanced Planning for Baird.

The new law adjusted the withholding tax from paychecks, so most people kept more money for most of last year.