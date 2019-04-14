  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hunting Park, Luray Street, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Hunting Park. The shooting happened on the 500 block of Luray Street late Saturday night.

Police say the man who was in his 20’s was shot multiple times, including once in the head.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Philadelphia Police are searching for the suspect along with a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Philadelphia police by calling 215-686-8477.

