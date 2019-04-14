



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– If you’re looking for great food and fun Sunday afternoon, take a ride to Manayunk for the 8th annual “StrEAT Food Festival.” The festival marks the start of Manayunk’s restaurant week, which runs through April 26.

It takes over a half-mile stretch of historic Main street, from Shurs Lane to Green Lane, bringing a huge, hungry crowd each year.

This years festival will include nearly 100 food trucks, neighborhood eateries, gourmet vendors, festival shops and live music throughout the day.

The day-long festival runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

