



MIDDLETOWN, D.E. (CBS)— Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a fire truck that left one man dead. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, just north of Bunker Hill Road.

Authorities say the fire truck was responding to assist on a previous crash, when it was struck from behind by a 2009 Acura TL.

The man driving the fire truck was uninjured but the driver of the Acura, a 57-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Northbound U.S. 301, just north of Bunker Hill Road, was closed for about 2 and a half hours while the scene was cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating the crash.

If you have any information contact Delaware Police at 1-800-842-8461.