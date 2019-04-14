  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News
Credit: CBS 3


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local chocolate shop, that’s normally closed on Sunday’s, holds an open house every year to celebrate Palm Sunday. Lore’s Chocolates welcomes guests to visit their factory on the Sunday that starts Holy Week.

It’s free to the public and guests get the chance to make their own chocolate Easter egg and hang out with the Easter Bunny.

Lore’s Chocolates is located at 34 South 7th Street in Center City, just one block from the Liberty Bell.

The event is held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

