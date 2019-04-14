



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local chocolate shop, that’s normally closed on Sunday’s, holds an open house every year to celebrate Palm Sunday. Lore’s Chocolates welcomes guests to visit their factory on the Sunday that starts Holy Week.

It’s free to the public and guests get the chance to make their own chocolate Easter egg and hang out with the Easter Bunny.

Hanging with the Easter Bunny at Lore's Chocolate's this morning. Factory tours ongoing on Palm Sunday, the only Sunday of the year they're open. pic.twitter.com/G63htSolLw — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 14, 2019

Lore’s Chocolates is located at 34 South 7th Street in Center City, just one block from the Liberty Bell.

The event is held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.