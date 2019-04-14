



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Palm Sunday marks the start of “Holy Week” on the Christian calendar which ends with a big celebration on Easter Sunday. The palms represent triumph, victory and joy as Jesus was greeted with palms when he entered the city of Jerusalem.

At mass pieces of palm are blessed by priests and given out to those in attendance to help celebrate the beginning of the most important week to the Christian religion.

Throughout the week members of the Christian community remembers the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Today is Palm Sunday, celebrating the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. Often referred to as Passion Sunday, today marks the beginning of Holy Week. Read Msgr. Joseph Prior’s commentary on today’s readings: https://t.co/4j2x5oTxIN pic.twitter.com/aKGWpPhk0f — Archbishop Ryan HS (@ARHS) April 14, 2019

As churches around the world celebrate this day, Monsignor Joseph Prior, from Our Lady of Grace Parish, says Palm Sunday is about having humility and showing love.

”Our response to God’s love is love. Loving as we have been loved, forgiving as we have been forgiven, giving as we have received,” said Monsignor Prior.