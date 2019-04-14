



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clouds will be the dominant feature on Sunday with the chance of a spotty shower, especially later. Precipitation chances will continue to rise later this evening and into the overnight hours.

As a cold front continues to approach, our risk for severe weather will be heightening overnight and into Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Delaware Valley under the “slight risk” category for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.

The main time frame for these stronger storms will be after midnight and through approximately 7 a.m. Monday.

The main threats as these storms move through will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flooding.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, however, the risk of heavy rain and strong wings is much higher.

For the latest weather updates, download the CBS Philly Weather App on your Apple or Google Play devices.