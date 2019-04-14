  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PM2019 Masters Golf Tournament
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clouds will be the dominant feature on Sunday with the chance of a spotty shower, especially later. Precipitation chances will continue to rise later this evening and into the overnight hours.

As a cold front continues to approach, our risk for severe weather will be heightening overnight and into Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Delaware Valley under the “slight risk” category for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.

Credit: CBS 3

The main time frame for these stronger storms will be after midnight and through approximately 7 a.m. Monday.

The main threats as these storms move through will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flooding.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, however, the risk of heavy rain and strong wings is much higher.

For the latest weather updates, download the CBS Philly Weather App on your Apple or Google Play devices.

Chelsea Ingram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s