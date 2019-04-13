  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Townsend News, Willey Farms


TOWNSEND, DE (CBS)— Willey Farms, a longtime Delaware produce market, is back in business after being destroyed by a five-alarm fire last November. The Townsend market reopened its greenhouse and garden center on Friday.

The reopening is part of a long-term plan to rebuild and bring back other goods and services that made Willey Farms a trademark in the community.

Last November, a five-alarm fire gutted the business and turned the 43-year-old market to ashes, destroying most of the garden center, market, deli and gift shop.

There is now new and refurbished space for the colorful greenhouse, along with an area for produce stands.

Customers who attended the opening had the chance to sign a banner that was in front of the business.

Willey Farms is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

