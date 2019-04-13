Comments
MANTUA, NJ (CBS)— Gloucester County officials are worried hydrolic and other fluids could run into nearby streams after flames destroy multiple trash trucks. The fire broke out just after 3 Saturday morning at the Mantua Public Works Building.
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a mechanical issue.
Investigators say heavy winds caused the fire to move to the other trucks.
A patrolman nearby said he heard a loud explosion before finding trash trucks engulfed in flames.
The damage is estimated to be around $2 million.
The incident may cause delays in Mantua Township trash pickup.