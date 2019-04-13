  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gloucester Country Fire Department, Local, Mantua Township

MANTUA, NJ (CBS)— Gloucester County officials are worried hydrolic and other fluids could run into nearby streams after flames destroy multiple trash trucks. The fire broke out just after 3 Saturday morning at the Mantua Public Works Building.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a mechanical issue.

Investigators say heavy winds caused the fire to move to the other trucks.

A patrolman nearby said he heard a loud explosion before finding trash trucks engulfed in flames.

The damage is estimated to be around $2 million.

The incident may cause delays in Mantua Township trash pickup.

