MANTUA, NJ (CBS)— Gloucester County officials are worried hydrolic and other fluids could run into nearby streams after flames destroy multiple trash trucks. The fire broke out just after 3 Saturday morning at the Mantua Public Works Building.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a mechanical issue.

Investigators say heavy winds caused the fire to move to the other trucks.

A patrolman nearby said he heard a loud explosion before finding trash trucks engulfed in flames.

The damage is estimated to be around $2 million.

The incident may cause delays in Mantua Township trash pickup.