PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was involved in an altercation with an NBA player in Washington, D.C., according to a report. Washington Post reporter Candace Buckner tweeted Mills got into a fight with Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson at Opera Nightclub in the nation’s capital on Friday night.

Robinson was reportedly arrested and taken to the hospital as a result of the altercation.

Devin Robinson was detained after getting into a fight with Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Mills at the Opera nightclub, The Post has learned. More details coming soon. https://t.co/noAsxt2LQM — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 13, 2019

There is no word if Mills was arrested at this time.

