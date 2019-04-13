Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was involved in an altercation with an NBA player in Washington, D.C., according to a report. Washington Post reporter Candace Buckner tweeted Mills got into a fight with Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson at Opera Nightclub in the nation’s capital on Friday night.
Robinson was reportedly arrested and taken to the hospital as a result of the altercation.
There is no word if Mills was arrested at this time.
