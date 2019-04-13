  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love superheroes, you’re in luck!

The Franklin Institute has announced that it’s opening an exhibit all about Marvel!

Credit: Franklin Institute

It opens April 13 and will be called “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.”

The exhibit will honor Marvel’s 80th anniversary and will feature characters like Captain America and Black Panther.

Exhibit Highlights:

• A fully immersive design with life-size scenes straight from the comic world.
• Rare, hand-drawn images of iconic heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America—by the artists who first designed them.
• Concept sketches, props, and costumes celebrating the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios.
• Interactive elements including the opportunity to travel through the mysterious mirror dimension of Doctor Strange, digitally transform into Iron Man, and pose for selfies alongside life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, and other iconic Marvel characters.

Credit: Franklin Institute

 

