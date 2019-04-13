



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lincoln Drive will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance on Saturday. Streets Commission Carlton Williams says crews will also be installing new signs.

The closure will be in effect for both directions from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

If the work is complete sooner, the roadway restrictions will be lifted.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes, including Walnut Lane and Schoolhouse Lane during this time frame.

Detours will not be posted during the closure.

The Streets Department chose to do the work during the early morning, afternoon hours on Saturday to provide the best protection for employees, to expedite any needed repairs, and minimize the disruption to motorists commuting on the weekdays.

Construction for The Lincoln Drive Restoration Project will continue through December 2019.

