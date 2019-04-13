PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 10 years since the City of Brotherly Love lost Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, Harry Kalas. Harry Kalas passed away in the press box at Nationals Park prior to a game on April 13, 2009.

Kalas was the voice of the Phillies for 38 years, following the team through plenty of highs and lows.

His voice electrified every play he called and there was nothing better that hearing his famous line, “that ball is outta here!”

Today, as we remember the late Harry Kalas, we take you back to his top moments as the voice of the Phillies.

10. The first pitch

Following the 2008 World Series win, Harry Kalas kicked off the 2009 season throwing the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

9. Ryan Howard goes deep three times

Ryan Howard hit his 50th, 51st, 52nd home run of the season on September 3, 2006. He would go on to hit a career-high 58 home runs in the 2006 season.

8. No. 400 for Jim Thome

“Could it be?” Kalas calls Jim Thomes 400th career home run he hit off Jose Acevedo in the bottom of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on June 14, 2004.

7. Mitch Williams hits walk-off single

“This game is over on an RBI hit by Mitchy-poo.” This one will give you chills. Mitch Williams hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th against the San Diego Padres on July 2, 1993.

6. Harry Kalas addresses 9/11

After a devastating tragedy in New York City, Harry Kalas welcomes us back to baseball with a heartfelt message.

5. Mike Schmidt’s 500th career home run

“There it is! Number 500.” Kalas calls Mike Schmidt’s 500th career home run on April 18, 1987.

4. “High Hopes”

To this day, the Phillies continue to play “High Hopes” after games at Citizens Bank Park.

3. Chase Utley gets a nickname

“Chase Utley, you are the man!” Kalas gives Utley a nickname that would stick through his career after he hit a bases-clearing double then scored on a Ryan Howard groundout.

2006: Harry Kalas gives Chase Utley a nickname pic.twitter.com/nueaFKzW27 — 2008 Phillies (@2008Philz) April 13, 2019

2. Kalas’ final home run call

On April 12, 2009, Harry Kalas called his final home run before passing away the following day.

1. The Phillies win the 2008 World Series

“Swing and a miss, struck him out! The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2008 World Champions of baseball!” How could you forget this one? Brad Lidge closes out Game 5 of the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Phillies win the World Series.

The Phillies tell Eyewitness News that broadcasters will mention Harry Kalas during the Phillies game Saturday against the Miami Marlins.