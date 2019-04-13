  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PM2019 Masters Golf Tournament
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
Filed Under:gas, Local, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Gas prices are still climbing in New Jersey and across the nation, and analysts warn drivers to expect more of the same for another few weeks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.76 Friday, up six cents from a week ago and from prices at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.81 a gallon, up nine cents from last week and higher than the national average of $2.69 a year ago.

Analysts say drivers can expect no relief due to the “triple threat” of higher crude oil prices, continuing refinery maintenance and the switchover to more expensive summer-blend gasoline, which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s