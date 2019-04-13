OCEAN GROVE, N.J. (AP) – Fire has heavily damaged a New Jersey boardwalk cafe, but no injuries have been reported. Officials in Ocean Grove said the fire broke out at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dunes Boardwalk Cafe building, which houses several seasonal businesses and was apparently unoccupied at the time.

Dunes Cafe in Ocean Grove on fire. Hope everyone is safe. It’s definitely coming down. So sad. pic.twitter.com/5jtqrbdpZu — Anthony Mennie (@amennie) April 13, 2019

Firefighters battled the flames from the roof, but flames eventually shot out of the upper part of the building.

Big fire at Asbury Park (towards the end of the boardwalk) pic.twitter.com/I5wdjDl2To — ShoesAreOptional (@krod931) April 13, 2019

The Asbury Park Press reports that a Neptune Township police officer pushed back the beach crowd, yelling “The whole thing is going to go.” The roof collapsed sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. It was just a block north of a 2017 fire that damaged or destroyed seven buildings.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)