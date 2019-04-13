



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins is teaming up with Wawa to bring a taste of Philadelphia to his home state. On April 16, Wawa will be opening the doors of its new location in Jacksonville with the help of Dawkins, who will be getting his own signature hoagie.

The sandwich will be called the “Dawk.”

The hoagie is built on a wheat roll with grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, spinach, tomato, pickles, sweet peppers and yellow mustard.

This hoagie will definitely hit customers taste buds, much like Dawkins would hit receivers coming across the middle.

Unfortunately for Wawa customers in the Philadelphia area, the hoagie will only be available at the Jacksonville location from April 16 until June 2.

But it is for a good cause as Wawa will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the hoagie sales to a program benefiting children in the community known as the JaxPAL’s MobilePAL program.

If you’re looking for a way to get your hands on the “Dawk,” customers can still build the hoagie at ordering stations.