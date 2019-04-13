PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former President Bill Clinton and former and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were in Philadelphia Saturday night as part of their North American speaking tour. The couple spoke at The Met Philly on Broad Street. Before an audience of ticket-buyers, the democratic stalwarts spoke about politics and the Super Bowl winning Eagles.

“Our son-in-law, who we adore, and his wonderful mother who is here tonight, are from Philadelphia,” said Hillary Clinton. “I think the very first onesie that either of our grandchildren first put on was an Eagles, and after they learned how to say mommy and daddy, before they learned to say grandma and pop pop, they were ‘Fly Eagles, Fly.’ So, we had to be here.”

The Clintons shared other stories and anecdotes from their time in public service.