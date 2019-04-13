PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – How’s this for a blown call: Amir Johnson was busted showing Philadelphia 76ers All-Star teammate Joel Embiid his cell phone on the bench late in a Game 1 playoff loss. Johnson was caught by TV cameras sitting on the bench and scrolling through his phone late in the fourth quarter and the Sixers down 16 points. Johnson showed Embiid whatever message was on the phone and then slid it into his warmup pants pocket.

“I just looked down because he said his daughter was extremely sick and he was checking on her,” Embiid said.

Sixers coach Brett Brown called Johnson’s actions “completely unacceptable.”

“It’s not something that we are about,” Brown said.

Brown said he would deal with Johnson but declined to address any specific discipline.

Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand said Johnson had been fined for the incident.

“The 76ers organization has fined Amir Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team.” said Brand in a statement. “I have addressed the matter with Amir directly and he understands why his actions were unacceptable. We are moving forward together with our full focus now on Game 2.”

Johnson released the following statement:

I apologize for having my phone on the bench in today’s game. I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions. I also apologize to my teammates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused.

Johnson was inactive. Embiid scored 22 points and had 15 rebounds.

The Nets beat the Sixers 111-102 in Game 1.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)