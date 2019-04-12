PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers from three Milwaukee-area universities are developing a new drug that treats menopause and prevents dementia in women.

The professors are studying how menopause impact memory, depression and anxiety, given that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

The frequency and intensity of hot flashes are correlated with dementia. But a molecule the scientists have developed can help that.

Next, they hope to partner with a pharmaceutical company on clinical trials.