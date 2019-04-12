



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police chase Friday ended with a crash on Bridge Street in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Eyewitness News has learned a person suspected of playing a role in the fatal shooting of a mechanic in Wissinoming was taken into custody following the chase.

#BREAKING @PhillyPolice have taken at least one person into custody in reference to the Benner St homicide of Mechanic Mike Gleda. Suspect crashed their vehicle after a brief pursuit with police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rmBaSXPuvy — Stephen McKenzie (@SteveMcKCBS3) April 12, 2019

It’s unclear if the person taken into custody is the shooter.

Michael Gleba, 56, was killed by a stray bullet in front of his auto repair shop, Northeast Speedometer Service Auto Shop.

It all unfolded between two groups of men, police say, are involved in drug dealing. The shots rang out around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on the 4700 block of Benner Street, at least 100 yards from Gleba’s shop.

Police rushed Gleba to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where doctors say he died less than 30 minutes after being shot.

Police say surveillance video shows at least one person involved was shot in the arm and fled the scene. Investigators are monitoring area hospitals to see if anyone checks themselves in.