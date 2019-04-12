BREAKING:Person Suspected Of Playing Role In Mechanic's Fatal Shooting In Custody Following Police Chase, Authorities Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police chase Friday ended with a crash on Bridge Street in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Eyewitness News has learned a person suspected of playing a role in the fatal shooting of a mechanic in Wissinoming was taken into custody following the chase.

It’s unclear if the person taken into custody is the shooter.

Michael Gleba, 56, was killed by a stray bullet in front of his auto repair shop, Northeast Speedometer Service Auto Shop.

It all unfolded between two groups of men, police say, are involved in drug dealing. The shots rang out around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on the 4700 block of Benner Street, at least 100 yards from Gleba’s shop.

Police rushed Gleba to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where doctors say he died less than 30 minutes after being shot.

Police say surveillance video shows at least one person involved was shot in the arm and fled the scene. Investigators are monitoring area hospitals to see if anyone checks themselves in.

