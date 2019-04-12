BREAKING:Person Suspected Of Playing Role In Mechanic's Fatal Shooting In Custody Following Police Chase, Authorities Say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A fraternity at Penn State University has been placed on interim suspension over a student’s serious injury and alleged misuse of alcohol. Penn State Student Affairs says the Theta Chi fraternity can’t host events, recruit new members or participate in campus functions while under investigation.

The student was injured and hospitalized on March 30.

The university didn’t provide details on what the injury was or if the student was a member of the fraternity.

The suspension comes two years after a Penn State sophomore died after a night of drinking and hazing at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student, died from severe head and abdominal injuries after suffering a series of falls inside the frat house in February 2017.

Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges.

