NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — A New Hope police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting a suspect inside a holding cell last month. The shooting of Brian Riling on March 3 in a holding cell was caught on surveillance video.

On Friday, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub ruled the shooting neither justified, nor criminal, but excused.

Weintraub said the officer mistakenly believed he was firing his taser when he discharged his gun.

The officer will not face charges.

Riling, who was under arrest for harassing an ex-girlfriend, has since been released from the hospital.

