



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The past NBA regular-season schedule and the results say the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Brooklyn Nets, their opening-round Eastern Conference playoff foe, four times this season. It says the teams split their four games 2-2.

Actually, however, the teams met once—at least the current incarnation of the Sixers did. The Sixers’ starting lineup has been together 10 times this season. One of those times was March 28, when the Sixers ran through Brooklyn, 123-110.

Joel Embiid pounded the Nets for 39 points, on 12-for-20 shooting and 12-for-16 from the foul line, with 13 rebounds.

No one on the Nets was able to stop Embiid then, and they certainly won’t be able to now.

If the Sixers will have trouble with the Nets, it comes in their backcourt. D’Angelo Russell averaged 27 points against the Sixers during the regular season and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24. Joe Harris is one of the NBA’s most lethal three-point threats.

But who on the Nets can stop Embiid?

In four games against Brooklyn, he averaged 30 points and 14.3 rebounds.

What the Nets may try to do is zone it up, but that will open the space necessary for JJ Redick and Tobias Harris to drop threes on them.

The only concern—and it is a major one—is Embiid’s health.

If he’s “Joel Embiid,” and able to be 100%, the Sixers will cruise to a sweep.

If not, the needle could move in a dramatically different direction.

We’re counting on a healthy Embiid and the Sixers in four.

Quick Facts

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets (42-40)

76ers — PPG: 115.2 (4th of 30) Opp PPG: 112.5 (19th of 30)

Nets — PPG: 112.3 (15th of 30) Opp PPG: 112.3 (18th of 30)

Regular season series (Series tied 2-2)

Nov 4, 2018: Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 97,

Nov 25, 2018: Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 125

Dec 12, 2018: Brooklyn 127, Philadelphia 124

Mar 28, 2019: Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110

Series schedule

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Sat, April 13 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 P.M. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Mon, April 15 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 P.M. ET, TNT

Game 3: Thu, April 18 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 P.M. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sat, April 20 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 P.M. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Tue, April 23 Brooklyn at Philadelphia TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Thu, April 25 Philadelphia at Brooklyn TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sat, April 27 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD, TNT

*If necessary

Probable starters

76ers

G Ben Simmons, 6-10 16.9 ppg

G J.J. Redick, 6-4 18.1 ppg

F Jimmy Butler, 6-8 18.2 ppg

F Tobias Harris, 6-9 18.2 ppg

C Joel Embiid, 7-0 27.5 ppg

Nets

G Joe Harris 6-6, 13.7 ppg

G D’Angelo Russell, 6-5 21.1 ppg

F Rodions Kurucs, 6-9 8.5 ppg

F DeMarre Carroll, 6-8 11.1ppg

C Jarrett Allen, 6-11 10.9 ppg