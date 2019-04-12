



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A judge has ruled that a groom can go to trial on charges he forced himself on a teenage waitress at his wedding reception. Matthew Aimers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, arrived at court Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his new wife at his side.

The judge upheld all charges, including indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor and related offenses in the November conflict at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro.

Northampton Township police say the girl was working as a waitress when the 32-year-old groom approached her during the reception and asked her to go outside.

According to the complaint, Aimers told the girl “we can do whatever you want,” to which she declined and told him that she was working.

Later during the evening, she was ordered by event staff to check supply levels in the women’s bathroom.

When she entered the bathroom, the groom followed her and grabbed her arm, she told police.

The girl says Aimers pulled her into one of the stalls and closed the door. She told police that Aimers started kissing her and assaulting her.

When the groom tried to unbutton her pants, she grabbed his hands and pulled them away, telling him the actions were not welcome.

Eventually, the girl was able to push by the groom and got out of the bathroom.

Aimers was taken from the hall in handcuffs after a drunken brawl.

Aimers’ attorney, Louis Busico, says his client “denies and rejects” the accusations by the waitress, who is now 18. He says Aimers’ wife, Kayla, “150 percent supports him.”

