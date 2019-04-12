



The exhibit will honor Marvel’s 80th anniversary and will feature hundreds of pieces, including rare comic book pages, sculptures, and costumes from all the superhero movies. They’re not replica – but the actual costumes worn by the actors.

“Marvel Studios helps us out. We ask them for things and if wasn’t being used for a current shoot, they loaned us pretty much everything we asked for,” said chief curator Ben Saunders. “So, we have an amazing range of costumes and material; Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costume, props, Captain America’s shield. That stuff is pretty incredible. In conjunction, of course, with all the art and sculptures.”

Exhibit Highlights:

• A fully immersive design with life-size scenes straight from the comic world.

• Rare, hand-drawn images of iconic heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America—by the artists who first designed them.

• Concept sketches, props, and costumes celebrating the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios.

• Interactive elements including the opportunity to travel through the mysterious mirror dimension of Doctor Strange, digitally transform into Iron Man, and pose for selfies alongside life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, and other iconic Marvel characters.

The exhibit will be open until Sept. 2.

