PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 70-year-old man was critically injured after falling nearly three stories from scaffolding during an industrial accident in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia. The accident happened on the 2200 block of Wilder Street, around 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the man lost his footing while on a scaffold, and plummeted two to three stories down, landing on a stack of bricks.

The victim suffered head trauma and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition.

