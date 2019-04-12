



EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A Citizens Bank employee in Evesham Township, New Jersey was arrested for allegedly recording women inside the bank’s bathroom. Police say 35-year-old Larry Tucker Jr. hid a cellphone inside an envelope and placed it inside a stall in the women’s bathroom to record women using the toilet.

Police say a female customer found the phone and attempted to take it to the bank supervisor, but was stopped by Tucker. He allegedly took the phone from her and fled the building.

The incident happened on Dec. 27 at the Citizens Bank located at 791 E. Route 70.

Investigators then issued search warrants at Tucker’s home and found he was using his phone to record unsuspecting females in bathrooms.

Tucker was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy.