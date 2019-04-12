PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid said Friday does not know if he will play Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets in the playoff opener. Embiid has been bothered recently by an achy left knee.

Head coach Brett Brown says Embiid will not take part in Friday’s practice.

The Sixers say Embiid’s status for tomorrow will be determined by 5 p.m. today.

General manager Elton Brand said Wednesday that Embiid was expected to play in the postseason, but added it was “possible” the 7-foot center wouldn’t be ready for the first game. Embiid sat out Wednesday’s regular season finale against Chicago, his fifth absence in seven games to close out the season.

Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds but has missed 14 games since the All-Star break due to rest and injury.

The Sixers face the Nets Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

