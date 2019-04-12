



PLYMOUTH, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police in Plymouth Borough say a grandmother tied her 9-year-old granddaughter to a bunk bed with a belt, forced her to eat off the floor and wear urine-soaked clothing, and the child’s father and his fiancée failed to intervene. Police said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old Joann Ortmann, 26-year-old Cydney Magana, and 29-year-old Michael Hall all face child abuse charges.

They were arrested Wednesday. Police say the girl’s younger sister was also abused, and both children had been removed from the home when the investigation began.

WNEP-TV says , according to court documents, they both had been zip-tied to a playpen at one point. Police allege the older girl was also forced to urinate into a bucket in her room that contained her toys.

All three remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A call seeking comment from the public defender’s office representing them wasn’t immediately returned on Friday.

