  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Plymouth Borough News, Plymouth Borough Police Department
(credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)


PLYMOUTH, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police in Plymouth Borough say a grandmother tied her 9-year-old granddaughter to a bunk bed with a belt, forced her to eat off the floor and wear urine-soaked clothing, and the child’s father and his fiancée failed to intervene. Police said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old Joann Ortmann, 26-year-old Cydney Magana, and 29-year-old Michael Hall all face child abuse charges.

Groom Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Waitress At Own Wedding Reception To Stand Trial

They were arrested Wednesday. Police say the girl’s younger sister was also abused, and both children had been removed from the home when the investigation began.

WNEP-TV says , according to court documents, they both had been zip-tied to a playpen at one point. Police allege the older girl was also forced to urinate into a bucket in her room that contained her toys.

Johnny Bobbitt Receives Multi-Year Drug Treatment Probation Sentence For Role In $400,000 GoFundMe Scam

All three remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A call seeking comment from the public defender’s office representing them wasn’t immediately returned on Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s