By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lehigh Township News, Local, Local TV


LEHIGH, Pa. (AP) — Corey Cole Jr. a former police officer has been accused of stealing more than $315,000 from a firefighter support organization and using the money to pay for personal expenses, including restaurant bills and online shopping.

Authorities say Cole was expected to turn himself in Friday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Cherry Hill Police Warn Of Burglary Scam Involving Fake Township Employees

The 41-year-old Lehigh man faces 380 counts of forgery, theft, and tampering with public information and evidence.

Cole allegedly took the money from the Lehigh Township Fireman’s Relief Association, where he served as treasurer. Authorities say he wrote more than $211,000 in checks to himself, rang up more than $73,000 in debit card expenses and created more than $19,000 in fictitious vendor invoices

Cole served with the Allentown police for about 18 years before he resigned last August.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

