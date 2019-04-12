BREAKING:Person Suspected Of Playing Role In Mechanic's Fatal Shooting In Custody Following Police Chase, Authorities Say
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A man has admitted attacking a pregnant New Jersey Transit bus driver while she was on duty earlier this year. Union County prosecutors say Andre Dawson III pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault.

Prosecutors will recommend that the 39-year-old Union Township man receive an eight-year prison term when he’s sentenced June 7.

Authorities have said the attack occurred Jan. 28 in Elizabeth. The driver was treated at a hospital for bumps, cuts and bruises.

The attacker fled before officers arrived. But investigators identified Dawson as the suspect and arrested him about two weeks later on assault and robbery charges.

