



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy died Friday from injuries sustained in a fire that also killed his father and older brother. Jeremiah Freeman succumbed to his injuries after the fire on Sunday.

Ralph Freeman and 7-year-old James Comeger were killed in the blaze, while Jeremiah was taken to CHOP, sedated and put on a ventilator.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

A representative from the mayor’s office has helped create a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.