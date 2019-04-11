



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A talented young artist from Germantown will be honored at City Hall on Thursday for Autism Awareness Month. Kambel Smith was diagnosed with autism as a child and has used art to express himself.

Over the past year, Smith has made a name for himself in the art world by building massive sculptural pieces portraying famous Philly landmarks. His work is created by sight alone. No measurements are ever taken.

Eyewitness News first profiled Smith in February after he captured attention at a New York City art fair and was featured in the New York Times.

Smith’s success has only grown since then. His artwork is now showing at events throughout the country.

Besides being recognized by Philadelphia City Council Thursday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles will honor the young artist next month as well.

Smith is now working on a sculpture of Lincoln Financial Field to display at the event.